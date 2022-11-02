Microforest inaugurated at border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT), led by its chairman Nitin Gupta and member Sangeeta Singh, inaugurated the country’s first ‘Aaykar Aranya’ (microforest) at Bharopal border village near Attari here on Monday.

The project was launched to mark the last day of the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 launched by the Government of India. According to authorities, Bharopal was selected as recognition for being the only border village that supported the Government of India in 1946.

The microforest would be set up in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the local panchayat of the village.

Senior officers of the BSF joined the Income Tax authorities in the plantation drive. The microforest has been developed with around 2,000 trees of over 40 varieties. These are expected to bloom into a lush green microforest within a few months. A small water body for replenishing ground water has been created alongside by developing a wasteland.

This is the first initiative under the Hariyali Achievement Resolution by Income Tax (HARIT) Aaykar, which was launched by the department yesterday.

Apart from the CBDT chairman and member, others who graced the occasion included Parneet Singh Sachdev, Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax, North West Region, Avdhesh Mishra, Vikram Gaur, Chief Commission Income Tax, Ludhiana, Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner Income Tax, Amritsar, and other senior Income Tax, BSF and panchayat officers.