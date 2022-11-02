Microforest inaugurated at border village

Amritsar, November 1
The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT), led by its chairman Nitin Gupta and member Sangeeta Singh, inaugurated the country’s first ‘Aaykar Aranya’ (microforest) at Bharopal border village near Attari here on Monday.
The project was launched to mark the last day of the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 launched by the Government of India. According to authorities, Bharopal was selected as recognition for being the only border village that supported the Government of India in 1946.
The microforest would be set up in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the local panchayat of the village.
Senior officers of the BSF joined the Income Tax authorities in the plantation drive. The microforest has been developed with around 2,000 trees of over 40 varieties. These are expected to bloom into a lush green microforest within a few months. A small water body for replenishing ground water has been created alongside by developing a wasteland.
This is the first initiative under the Hariyali Achievement Resolution by Income Tax (HARIT) Aaykar, which was launched by the department yesterday.
Apart from the CBDT chairman and member, others who graced the occasion included Parneet Singh Sachdev, Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax, North West Region, Avdhesh Mishra, Vikram Gaur, Chief Commission Income Tax, Ludhiana, Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner Income Tax, Amritsar, and other senior Income Tax, BSF and panchayat officers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm