Mid-day meal workers seek hike in wages

Tarn Taran, December 12
Members of the Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, Punjab, stressing on their long-pending demands organised a protest march in Patti town and submitted a charter of demands at the office of Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister, in Patti on Monday.
Jasbir Kaur, district president and other leaders of the union, while addressing the workers, condemned the AAP government in Punjab for not implementing the promise to double their honorarium. The leaders stressed on bringing their honorarium under the minimum wages norms under which they will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. They also demanded Rs10 lakh in insurance policies, two uniforms in a year and two workers to prepare a meal for 50 kids. The leaders also demanded not to terminate their service when the strength of kids got reduced to 50.
Dharam Singh Patti, district president, Punjab Nirman Union, besides Gurjit Kaur, Rajni, Kulwant Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur and Paramjit Kaur were among those who addressed the meeting. The leaders warned the state government that the union would intensify agitation in case their demands were not met. soon.
