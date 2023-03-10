Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The failure of the district administration and the police to check the sale of the ‘killer’ Chinese manja and its sellers has again come to the fore with a migrant, identified as Trishool Mehto, losing his life after being hit by a dangling string leading to slitting of his throat near Sultanwind area here on Wednesday.

The police started inquest proceedings into the incident. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.

Trishool Mehto (54), who originally hailed from Madhubani district in Bihar, was residing in Bharat Nagar area located on the Batala road. He used to work in a factory on Banke Bihari Wali Gali on the Batala road. He was sitting on the back of an SUV which was transporting chemicals from a factory on the Tarn Taran road.

As per the information, when they reached the Sultanwind road, a synthetic kite string was dangling from the trees which slashed his throat leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to hospital where he died due to massive blood loss during treatment.

The excessive usage of Chinese kite string (acrylic) by kite lovers is posing a threat to city residents, especially when the string keeps dangling from trees and on roads putting commuters’ (mostly two wheelers) lives at risk.

In a similar instance, a boy suffered serious injuries after a synthetic kite string caused a deep cut on his throat at Vallah on February 15. The victim, identified as Manga of Vallah, was going to a fair at the village when the incident took place.

On January 17, Mansimran Singh (23), a bank employee, was grievously injured by a dangling Chinese synthetic kite string on Sultanwind Road. The string caused a deep cut on his throat when he was on his way to work.

On February 11, Ritika Malhotra (17) suffered cut injuries due to a synthetic kite string. She was riding pillion on a two-wheeler being driven by her father while returning from her tuition class.

On February 27, Brij Mohan Khanna, a local trader, got injured due to the plastic kite string while crossing the elevated road. Khanna was travelling from Dream City to a local hospital. When he reached near the bus stand, a kite string got entangled around his face. Fortunately, he did not lose control over the scooter, but the string cut his upper lip.

No lessons learnt