Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Amritsar, April 8

A Bihar resident identified as Mazhar, who works as JCB operator in the Khasa Army Cantonment area, has been arrested by the police on charge of spying.

The authorities handed over the suspect to the Gharinda police station after they found pictures of vital installations of the Army in his mobile phone.

Mazhar is an employee of a company having a construction contract for the Army cantonment area. He was working in the cantonment when the Army authorities found his movements suspicious. During search of contents in his mobile phone, they found pictures of vital structures in the Khasa cantonment and arrested him. Later, he was handed over to the police.

On the complaint of Major Anikta Kanwar, the police registered a case under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act against the suspect. He was produced in a court today which sent him to police custody for further probe.

