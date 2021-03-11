Migrant injured in snatching bid in Majitha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

An alleged snatcher was arrested while a man was injured in a robbery bid in the Majitha area here yesterday. His two unidentified accomplices, however, managed to escape from the spot.

The injured identified as Mehbool was admitted to a hospital and the accused was identified as Jobanjit Singh of Naagkalan village.

A case was registered following a complaint by Harbhajan Singh of Aman Avenue located on the Majitha road. He was an eyewitness to the incident. He works as a security superviser in the Qwality factory on the Majitha road here.

He told the police that after finishing their shift, Mehbool, who originally hailed from Lucknow along with Abdal Ranjit of West Bangal, was returning to their quarters located on the backside of the factory. He said when they left the factory premises, three motorcycle-borne persons intercepted them and tried to snatch Mehbool’s mobile. He resisted their attempt and entered into a scuffle. One of the accused took out a sharp blade used for shaving by barbers and attacked him leaving him injured.

Meanwhile, people gathered near the spot and nabbed one of the accused, Jobanjit Singh, from the spot. His accomplices escaped from the scene.

Investigating Officer Palwinder Singh, ASI, said a case under Sections 379-B (2), 511 and 34 of the IPC was registered in this regard and investigations were on to identify his accomplices and arrest them.