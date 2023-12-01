 Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

Another man was killed yesterday in a freak accident in a lane made exclusively for Metro buses under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in the holy city. With Metro buses running out of steam due to indifferent attitude of the Punjab Government, these lanes have become a death trap for many.

In the latest incident, a migrant from Munger district in Bihar, identified as Muneshwar Manjhi, lost his life. He was currently living in Talwandi Bhaika grain market in Faridkot. He and his brother were made to sit on the rooftop of a private bus by its conductor. When the driver entered the bus in the BRTS lane, the victim’s head hit the extended roof of bus stand leading to his death.

Chandeshwar Manjhi, brother of the deceased, told the police that they were going from Fridkot to Amritsar railway station for boarding a train to Bihar when the incident happened yesterday. He said they had boarded the bus bearing registration No. PB-30-N-9278 from Faridkot. As the bus was packed to capacity, its conductor asked them to shift to the rooftop of the bus.

Manjhi said yesterday, when the bus was going at high speed from Golden Gate towards the city, its driver entered bust in the BRTS lane. While passing by the BRTS bus stop, Muneshwar’s head hit the extended roof and he fell on the road. He was immediately rushed to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital in Vallah where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have booked bus driver and its conductor in this connection. Those booked were identified as Variyam Singh of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran and Shinder Singh of Rajowal village in Faridkot. This is second incident in the past five days. A Tarn Taran resident Angadpal Singh died in a similar road mishap.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

2
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

3
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

4
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

5
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

6
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

7
India

'Apni kursi sambhaliye', Modi tells Jammu sarpanch who gets pushed from her seat during PM's interaction

8
Entertainment

Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in traditional Manipuri wedding

9
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

10
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

Top News

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, T’gana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Over 7 lakh received treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics, says Amritsar DC

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Five months on, Ind’l Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Should Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Delhi High Court expresses concern over ‘Walk with Wildlife’

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee