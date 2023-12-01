Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

Another man was killed yesterday in a freak accident in a lane made exclusively for Metro buses under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in the holy city. With Metro buses running out of steam due to indifferent attitude of the Punjab Government, these lanes have become a death trap for many.

In the latest incident, a migrant from Munger district in Bihar, identified as Muneshwar Manjhi, lost his life. He was currently living in Talwandi Bhaika grain market in Faridkot. He and his brother were made to sit on the rooftop of a private bus by its conductor. When the driver entered the bus in the BRTS lane, the victim’s head hit the extended roof of bus stand leading to his death.

Chandeshwar Manjhi, brother of the deceased, told the police that they were going from Fridkot to Amritsar railway station for boarding a train to Bihar when the incident happened yesterday. He said they had boarded the bus bearing registration No. PB-30-N-9278 from Faridkot. As the bus was packed to capacity, its conductor asked them to shift to the rooftop of the bus.

Manjhi said yesterday, when the bus was going at high speed from Golden Gate towards the city, its driver entered bust in the BRTS lane. While passing by the BRTS bus stop, Muneshwar’s head hit the extended roof and he fell on the road. He was immediately rushed to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital in Vallah where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have booked bus driver and its conductor in this connection. Those booked were identified as Variyam Singh of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran and Shinder Singh of Rajowal village in Faridkot. This is second incident in the past five days. A Tarn Taran resident Angadpal Singh died in a similar road mishap.