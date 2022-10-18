Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 17

Ahead of Diwali, hike in milk prices is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. However, sweetmeat makers are not increasing the prices of sweets, which are already on the higher side in comparison to the last year.

Gurdev Singh, general manager of Verka milk plant, said the fuel prices had shot through the roof. They did not have any other option but to pass on the hike to consumers. Price of coal also shot up from Rs 10,000 per tonne to Rs 16,000 per tonne and LPG per standard cubic meter rose from Rs 45 to Rs 70. Besides, there was also an increase in cattle feed. Except milk, they were not increasing the cost of any other dairy product ahead of Diwali.

Harish Kumar, manager of a sweetmeat outlet here, said they were not increasing the prices of any product due to an increase in milk prices. Rates of sweets had already increased between 15 per cent and 20 per cent this year in comparison to the last year due to a rise in the prices of ingredients such as cereals and desi ghee (clarified butter) in the local market.

At present, “kaju katli” is being sold for Rs 900 per kg, “pinni” Rs 680 per kg, “patisha” Rs 660 per kg, “chander kala” Rs 650 per kg and “moti choor laddoo” is being sold for Rs 500 per kg.

Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president of the Durgiana Committee, said the government should not have allowed the hike in milk prices before Diwali. The hike would affect the household budget of economically weaker families. She pointed out that Verka, Amul and other companies hiked the prices of packaged milk more than four times so far this year.