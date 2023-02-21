Milk product firm's van looted

Tarn Taran, February 20
Four armed robbers looted a goods van on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Sursingh village situated on the Khemkaran-Amritsar highway. The Mahindra pick-up van driven by Kulwant Singh, a resident of Fatahpur (Amritsar), was on its way back to the milk products factory, Mehak Foods, Thatha (Jhabal), after unloading ghee and milk products at Fazilka godown.
Kulwant Singh said that when he along with his assistant Lukesh Sharma reached near Sursinhg school, four car-borne robbers appeared and stopped the van. The robbers threatened them with sharp-edged weapons and took his bag containing Rs 4,000, mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 13.6 lakh taken against the ghee and milk products unloaded in Fazilka. The robbers took the keys of the van and threw it away.
A case under Sections 379- B (2) and 34 of IPC has been registered in this regard.
Car-borne robbers take away over Rs 13L
- Victim Kulwant Singh said when he along with his assistant Lukesh Sharma reached near a Sursingh school, four car-borne robbers appeared and stopped the van
- The robbers threatened them with sharp-edged weapons and took his bag containing Rs 4,000, mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 13.6 lakh taken against the ghee and milk products unloaded in Fazilka
- The robbers took the keys of the van and threw it away
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...