Milk product firm's van looted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 20

Four armed robbers looted a goods van on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Sursingh village situated on the Khemkaran-Amritsar highway. The Mahindra pick-up van driven by Kulwant Singh, a resident of Fatahpur (Amritsar), was on its way back to the milk products factory, Mehak Foods, Thatha (Jhabal), after unloading ghee and milk products at Fazilka godown.

Kulwant Singh said that when he along with his assistant Lukesh Sharma reached near Sursinhg school, four car-borne robbers appeared and stopped the van. The robbers threatened them with sharp-edged weapons and took his bag containing Rs 4,000, mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 13.6 lakh taken against the ghee and milk products unloaded in Fazilka. The robbers took the keys of the van and threw it away.

A case under Sections 379- B (2) and 34 of IPC has been registered in this regard.

Car-borne robbers take away over Rs 13L