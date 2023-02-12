Min inaugurates renovation work

Tarn Taran, February 11
The work of the laying the layer of the premix on the main rood in Tarn Taran town and the repair work of the Tarn Taran- Dialpur link road was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister for Public Works (B & R) and Power Harbhajan Singh here on Saturday.
Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal and Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura accompanied the Minister on the occasion
Dr Sohal MLA said that the main Tarn Taran city road of the length of 4.68 km is being renovated at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore and the Tarn Taran-Dialpur link road of 23.71 km is to be repaired at a cost of Rs.10.38 crore. Dr Sohal said the state government is committed to eliminating the drug menace and making Punjab a corruption-free state.
