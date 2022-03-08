'Mindset towards women must change'

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 7

Designating a housewife as homemaker is the first step toward recognising the multiple works being done by them while staying indoors, say women.

A homemaker is apt in multi-tasking, an aspect keenly sought by corporate houses.

Surinder Sood, who raised two daughters, says she has always been perplexed at the common one liner being put to homemakers ‘Tusi Sara Din Kitta Ki’ (What have you done the entire day?) “This question is not only put by husbands but also by children sometimes. Actually, it is not their fault but a mindset of male-dominated culture where earning is considered supreme while home management, its different chores and raising children are considered ordinary works.”

Sonia Nanda, a homemaker, said the modern world recognised cooking as a skill and full-fledged profession. “One should not underrate dusting preceding mopping of a house, washing clothes and other chores,” she added.

Niti Galhotra, a homemaker, said the value of multiple works being done by homemakers was duly recognised when local youth migrated to developed countries. After becoming parents, they invite their parents to save on the expenses to be incurred on homecare and childcare. Here these chores are taken for granted while there they have to pay a handsome amount for these works, she remarked.