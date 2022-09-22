Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Amritsar, September 21
Commuters were a harassed lot as members of the Mini-Bus Operators’ Union squatted on the road in front of the busy Hall Gate here this afternoon. They were holding a protest against the government.
The protest led to a jam on the road with commuters unable to find a way ahead. They used other adjoining streets. Traffic jams were also witnessed on the Bhandari railway overbridge, Rambagh Road, Pink Plaza and other roads. Hot and humid weather further added to their woes.
The union members were protesting against the government for not fulfilling their demands like renewal of permit of their vehicles; to extend free of cost travel facility for women passengers in private buses, etc.
Baldev Singh Babbu, president of the union, said if the government did not listen to their demands, they would be forced to set a bus afire at the Bhandari ROB on September 29. Earlier, union members gathered at Shahid Madan Lal Dhingra ISBT and took out a march up to the Hall Gate. On the way, they also raised slogans against the government.
Renewal of permits sought
