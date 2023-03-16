Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

The Mini Bus Operators’ Union called off their protest, scheduled for March 17, against the government and burning of a mini bus after a meeting with officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the police department held here on Wednesday.

The Police Commissionerate asked the civil administration and the Regional Transport Authority to amicably resolve the demands of the union office-bearers who announced to stage a protest and set a mini bus on fire near the Golden Gate on the GT road on March 17.

The union members have been protesting against the government for not listening to their demands for renewal of permit of their vehicles and allowing free travel for women passengers in private buses for the past few months.

The Field Officer-cum-In charge Control Room, G20, through a communiqué to the Secretary, RTA, Amritsar, instructed him to resolve the matter by contacting union president Baldev Singh.

Baldev Singh Babbu, president of the union, said the union would hold the protest after the conclusion of the international summit and the fresh date would be disclosed following the meeting of the union.