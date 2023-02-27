Minimally invasive knee replacement surgery ideal for elderly: Expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Inventor and patent holder of stitch less, minimally invasive, accurate, and reliable technique (SMART) knee replacement procedure Dr Mohit Arora said the technique was ideal, especially for elderly and obese patients, due to accuracy of the method in joint replacement, less blood loss, painless and quick recovery.

Addressing an event here today, he said another key factor behind the rising popularity of this technique was the minimal cosmetic aftermath, making such surgeries convenient for younger patients as well.

“The unique thing about the technology is the use of minimal invasive tools. Unlike conventional surgeries, SMART avoids muscle-nicking, leading to low or no blood loss, thus pacing up recovery without pain or the inconvenience of recovering with sutures,” he said.

Dr Arora, who is the Additional Director of the Joint Replacement Department at Fortis Escorts Hospital, said: “The minimally invasive procedure used in this technique only requires a small incision and precise alignment, resulting in a better outcome and quick recovery. The patient can take a shower and resume household work within three days after the surgery, and the knee will last a lifetime.” The technology is also highly effective for overweight patients, he said. He said 500 surgeries with the new technique have been conducted so far.