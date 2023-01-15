Mining Dept team attacked

Amritsar, January 14
The police have booked two persons, including a sarpanch, for allegedly entering into a scuffle and stopping a government employee from discharging his duties.
The incident occurred in September last year, while a case was registered on Friday. Those booked were identified as sarpanch Kala and Partap Singh, both residents of Kot Sidhu village here.
Sub-Divisional Officer Rahul Jain had lodged a complaint with the rural police in October 2022, while the incident occurred on September 17 last year. He alleged that when a team visited Kot Sidhu village following an input regarding illegal sand mining in the village, the duo misbehaved with the team members, besides threatening to kill them.
Following a probe, the police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Kala and Partap Singh. No arrest has been made so far.
