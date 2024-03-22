Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister, Punjab and the AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, started his election campaign from Tarn Taran today after seeking blessings at the Darbar Sahib on Thursday. He was accompanied by his colleague Harbjajan Singh ETO, Cabinet Minister, MLAs Manjinder Singh Lalpura (Khadoor Sahib), Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal (Tarn Taran), Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran), Dalbir Singh Tong (Baba Bakala), Naresh Kataria (Zira) and other party leaders.

Talking to this correspondent, Minister Bhullar said that he has been working for the cause of the people and if he gets elected as Member of Parliament, he would continue to fight for the rights of Punjab in Parliament. He appealed to the people to ensure an AAP win from all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. He said that as seven of the total nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies were with the AAP in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, he was confident of his win with a thumping majority.

