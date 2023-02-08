Minister conducts surprise check at govt offices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today conducted a surprise check at the SDM office, Tehsil, BDPO, veterinary hospital and Patwarkhana at Ajnala here today.

The Minister checked the records and issued a warning to employees found absent on duty. He said all employees should attend duty from 9 am to 5 pm. If any employee was found not reporting to duty on time, strict action would be taken against him/her.

While checking the Patwarkhana, Dhaliwal instructed SDM Rajesh Sharma and the Tehsildar to keep the record of the Patwarkhana up to date so that it does not trouble people who generally come from far-off places to get their work done.

He said the new building of the SDM office at Ajnala had been completed and soon the office would be shifted there for the convenience of people.

“The old building had become dilapidated with no proper facilities for visitors. We will get the office operational on the new premises as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also checked the veterinary hospital where all employees, including the doctor, were present.

“As per the policy of the Punjab Chief Minister, public convenience in government offices is the prime focus. Similarly, there is no room for corruption and stern action will be taken against officials and employees found indulging in such practices,” he said.

Others present on the occasion included Tehsildar Robinjit Kaur Gill, Naib Tehsildar Raj Pritpal Singh and Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Surjit Singh Bajwa.