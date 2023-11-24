Minister gives appointment letters to anganwadi workers

Amritsar, November 23
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO distributed appointment letters to 33 anganwadi workers and helpers in the district.
He said the current government, led by Bhagwant Singh Mann, had ensured corruption-free administration in the state.
Selection of candidates for government jobs was being done purely on a merit basis and no one’s recommendation or money was considered in the process, he claimed.
He exhorted the anganwadi workers to work with the spirit of service. “Work hard so that the future of our children can be bright,” he added.
He said the Punjab Government had taken revolutionary steps in the field of education and the state would be at the top in terms of health, education and development in the near future.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...