Minister gives appointment letters to anganwadi workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO distributed appointment letters to 33 anganwadi workers and helpers in the district.

He said the current government, led by Bhagwant Singh Mann, had ensured corruption-free administration in the state.

Selection of candidates for government jobs was being done purely on a merit basis and no one’s recommendation or money was considered in the process, he claimed.

He exhorted the anganwadi workers to work with the spirit of service. “Work hard so that the future of our children can be bright,” he added.

He said the Punjab Government had taken revolutionary steps in the field of education and the state would be at the top in terms of health, education and development in the near future.

