Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulates GNDU for NAAC grading

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for the crowning glory in the form of attaining the 3.85 CGPA at A++ Grade of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has focused its energies on giving a boost to the education sector,” said Meet Hayer, adding that the achievement is a clear proof of the state government’s sincerity of the purpose.