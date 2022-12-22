Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulates GNDU for NAAC grading

Chandigarh, December 21
Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for the crowning glory in the form of attaining the 3.85 CGPA at A++ Grade of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has focused its energies on giving a boost to the education sector,” said Meet Hayer, adding that the achievement is a clear proof of the state government’s sincerity of the purpose.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted
Death of 12 infants in Udhampur
Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution
Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...
Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana
Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front