Minister inaugurates Aam Aadmi Clinic

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 27

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Transport Laljit Singh Bhullar today reiterated the State’s commitment to providing free medical facilities to the residents.

The Minister addressed a rural gathering as he inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Sabhra village on Friday. He noted that the number of Aam Aadmi Clinics had grown to 13 in the district, and 500 across the state. He said that the Aam Aadmi Clinics have been providing test facilities of 41 types and 75 types of medicines to the patients. The Minister looked into some grievances of the public. Health Department Deputy Director Dr Sharanjit Kaur, Civil Surgeon Dr Dilbag Singh and other officials of the department were present on the occasion, among others.