Minister inaugurates crushing season at Ajnala sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Sugar mill at Ajnala has finally became operational with the arrival of fresh produce from the farms.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal inaugurated the 34th cane crushing season at the Bhalla Village Sugar Mill at Ajnala on Wednesday. The management and staff of the mill attended the ‘Akhand Path’ organised on the occasion.

Dhaliwal said farmers were happy as CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently increased the price of sugarcane. He said Punjab was paying the highest price for sugarcane produce in the country.

He further urged farmers to get out of the circle of traditional crops and adopt ancillary businesses. He said the experts of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, are developing new types of sugarcane seeds which will soon be provided to the farmers.

He said the AAP government had asked the Union Government to give MSP on vegetables and maize crop so that farmers can get out of the traditional cycle of wheat and paddy.

He said the government had formed a related committee with sugarcane experts, farmers and officials to determine the rate of sugarcane after looking at input cost.

SDM Ravinder Pal Singh, mill’s General Manager Rajinder Pratap Singh and a large number of farmers were present on the occasion.

#Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal