Minister inaugurates crushing season at Ajnala sugar mill

Amritsar, December 6
Sugar mill at Ajnala has finally became operational with the arrival of fresh produce from the farms.
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal inaugurated the 34th cane crushing season at the Bhalla Village Sugar Mill at Ajnala on Wednesday. The management and staff of the mill attended the ‘Akhand Path’ organised on the occasion.
Dhaliwal said farmers were happy as CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently increased the price of sugarcane. He said Punjab was paying the highest price for sugarcane produce in the country.
He further urged farmers to get out of the circle of traditional crops and adopt ancillary businesses. He said the experts of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, are developing new types of sugarcane seeds which will soon be provided to the farmers.
He said the AAP government had asked the Union Government to give MSP on vegetables and maize crop so that farmers can get out of the traditional cycle of wheat and paddy.
He said the government had formed a related committee with sugarcane experts, farmers and officials to determine the rate of sugarcane after looking at input cost.
SDM Ravinder Pal Singh, mill’s General Manager Rajinder Pratap Singh and a large number of farmers were present on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...