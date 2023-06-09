Minister inaugurates three road-widening projects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the widening of the Jandiala-Gahnowal, Jandiala-Vairowal and Malhian to Jandiala-Vairowal Road via Taragarh at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He said that Chief Minister had announced the projects and the road will be widened in line with several other link roads across the state.

The Gunowal to Jandiala-Vairowal road will be widened from 10 feet to 18 feet at a cost of around Rs 3 crore and the work is targeted to be completed in six months, the minister said. He said that the upgradation of this road would facilitate transportation in several villages, including Gunowal, Jandiala, Dheere Kot, Taragarh, Mallian, Dharad, Timmowal and others. He said that along the road near Gunowal village, retaining wall and drain would also be constructed, so that rain water not stay on the road. The minister said that the state government would widen and strengthen the road from Amritsar-Jalandhar near Malliyan and connecting Jandiala Vairowal Road via Taragarh under the NABARD-28 scheme. The length of this road is 5.80 km and the existing width is 10 feet, which is now to be increased to 18 feet.

He said that apart from the UBDC of Gunowal village, the bridge of about 23 feet width would be made at a cost of about two and a half crore rupees. Harbhajan Singh ETO further said that according to the demand of the residents of Taragarh village, a retaining wall will be constructed on the side of the road near the village so that the road is not damaged during monsoons.

