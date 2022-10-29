Minister interacts with govt school students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Continuing with the series of visits made by AAP MLAs and ministers in government institutions, Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today visited a science exhibition organised by the students of Government High School Mehrbanpura, Jandiala Guru. ETO inspected the models displayed by the students and also interacted with them. In his address, he said there was a visible change in the academic standards of the government schools in the state. “Efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure and quality of education of government schools and bring them at par with the private schools. With academic events like science exhibitions, the government schools in the state are no less than private schools, and this changed approach needs more developmental push,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of activity clubs in schools, including science clubs, ETO said learning about the practical implementation of the scientific concepts through model making, the children had done a tremendous job. “If one is to see their learning acumen through this exhibition today, it says a lot about the education being imparted in government schools. Hopefully, this will also change mindset of parents, who would choose free quality education being offered by the government schools.” He also informed that science exhibitions based on practical application of concepts would be held at all government schools soon.