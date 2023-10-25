Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal gives appointment letters to 53 anganwadi workers

Ajnala, October 24
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government has given jobs to 36,000 unemployed youths in the state and thousands of workers have been regularised as the government is focused on generating employment for youth.
He was addressing a function in Ajnala where he distributed appointment letters to 53 Anganwadi workers and helpers. He also mentioned the Zero Bill promise fulfilled by state government while also talking about the Aam Aadmi clinics in residential areas for free health facilities.
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that revolutionary steps have been taken in the field of education and in the near future, the border constituency of Ajnala will be leading the state in terms of health, education and development.
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal that whatever jobs are being given, selection has been made on the basis of pure merit. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvindarpal Singh and other officials were also present on the occasion.
