Minister promises power infrastructure revamp at Govt Medical College in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

In order to supply uninterrupted power to Government Medical College and Government Dental College, the power corporation would replace the old transformers at these places.

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that old transformers can cause a fire due to short-circuit. He said that the two 47-year-old 1,000 KW transformer at Government Medical College would be replaced at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. He said the old transformers installed are in the intensive care unit and have become a cause for concern.

The hospital had earlier this year reported a major fire incident as the two transformers had caught fire which had then spread to the adjoining buildings. Now, four transformers each of 500 KW would be installed, the minister added.

According to Harbhajan Singh ETO, it was GMC principal Dr Veena Chatrath who brought to his notice the need to increase the load of 66 KV substation. He added that now a 20 MVA transformer would be installed at the college to meet the demand at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore. He added that additional cost of Rs 12 lakh would also be incurred on installing six circuit-breakers.

Harbhajan Singh ETO, who had recently tested positive for dengue and was admitted to GMC, said he had full faith in government hospitals and doctors. He added that as per his personal experience, people prefer government hospitals. The government is making all efforts to improve the services at government hospitals and the move to install new transformers is a step forward in this regard, he said.