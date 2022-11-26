Minister: Rejuvenation project on lines of Buddha Nullah for Tung Dhab drain

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the state government has decided that a rejuvenation project of the Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar would be designed on the lines of Buddha Nullah.

Presiding over a meeting of the urban and rural area committees formed to clean the drain, the Local Government Minister said in order to make the state pollution-free, more attention towards cleanliness of rivers, streams and seasonal drains was the need of the hour.

While focusing on various aspects to clean the Tung Dhab drain, Nijjar said the project should be divided into three parts for dealing with industrial, dairy and domestic waste separately.

The Cabinet Minister was apprised that 39 industries were situated along the 20-km drain passing through the city. Of these, 19 industries discharge 28 MLD polluted waste into the drain. Similarly, domestic sewerage of 17 villages is also being discharged into the drain. Besides, 176 dairies discharge about 550 KLD waste, throw livestock dung and other animal waste into the Tung Dhab drain.

Dr Nijjar instructed officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to strictly prevent the industrial waste containing toxic chemicals from falling into the drain and to ensure constant checking of the industries.

He said Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) should be set up in industrial areas as per the requirement. The minister directed officials of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) to initiate action to immediately deliver land to the PPCB for setting up CETP. Similarly, he also asked officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to initiate process of expansion of two sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the city.

The minister directed officials of the MC and Rural Development Department to collect cow dung and other waste from the dairies in and outside the city to prevent dairies from throwing waste into the drain. He said also told the officials to prepare a proposal for setting up a biogas plant so that cow dung and other waste from dairies could be utilised and the usage of the gas produced from the plant can be ensured.

