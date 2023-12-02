Ministerial Services Union assured of meeting with Punjab CM

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 1

The district administration heaved a sigh of relief when the state-level inaugural function of ‘Rustam-e-Hind Dara Singh Chhinjh (Wrestling) Olympics’ held in Chohla Sahib village passed off peacefully on Friday. The administration was worried as members of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) had given a call to show black flags to ministers in case they came as the Punjab Government was not fulfilling their demands.

The union is on an agitation path since November 8 stressing on the acceptance of their demands, including the revival of old pension scheme and release of withheld installments of dearness allowance (DA) .

As per official programme, ministers Anmol Gagan Mann and Laljit Singh Bhullar were to inaugurate the three-day event at Chohla Sahib today. Laljit Singh Bhullar was conspicuous by his absence, but Anmol Gagan Mann was present at the event.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar invited district leaders of the union for talks with the minister. The minister assured the PSMSU leaders of arranging their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Angrej Singh Randhawa, district general secretary of the union, expressed his satisfaction over the assurance given by the minister and cancelled the plan to show black flags to ministers. He said employees would wave black flags before the minister, who would visit the event venue on Monday. Employees who are on a pen-down strike, organised a rally and abstained from work today.

