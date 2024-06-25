Ministerial Services Union to oppose AAP in bypoll

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Ahead of the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) has announced a rally in Jalandhar on July 5. The PSMSU will gherao the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jalandhar West constituency to protest against the state government.

The PSMSU leaders stated that AAP leaders had made several promises to government employees before the 2022 elections but have failed to fulfill even a single one of them. Jagdish Thakur, union general secretary, said, “We have decided to oppose AAP in these elections as the state government has broken all its promises.”

The employee leaders stated that AAP leaders had promised to revive the Old Pension Scheme but nothing has been done on this front. “The government functionaries had accepted several of our demands during the previous meetings but notifications in this regard are still pending,” said Thakur.

Tajinder Singh Dhillon, a spokesperson for the union, said, “The employees would march through Jalandhar city and ask people not to believe in any of the promises being made to them. We would tell them how we were back-stabbed by the government so that they can learn from our mistakes.”

