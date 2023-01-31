Minor girl kidnapped, eight booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by several persons in two cars near Cheema Bath village falling under the Beas police station here late on Saturday evening. The victim along with her brother was returning to their native village Kiri Afghana in Gurdaspur on motorcycle when the incident took place.

The accused also took away the bike of the victim while fleeing from the spot. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, the girl was yet to be recovered. Those booked were identified as Sharif and his brother Sadiq of Vairowal, their father Shahdeen and Sipahi of Badesha village in Tarn Taran.

The complainant, brother of the victim, told the police that he along with his sister had come to Pheruman for meeting a relative. He said at around 8.30 pm when they were returning home and reached near a brick-kiln near Cheema Bath village, a Swift car abruptly stopped in front of their bike. In the meantime, another car came from the rear and hit them. Their bike went off the road and they fell down.

He said from the Swift car, Sharif and Sadiq along with two unidentified persons came out while Shahdeen, Sipahi and two unidentified persons came out of another car. He alleged they bundled his sister into the Swift car and fled from the spot. They also took away his bike.

He told the police that Shahdeen wanted to marry his elder son Sharif’s marriage with his sister, but they refused the proposal. He alleged since then the accused was threatening to kill them.

The police said a case under Sections 365, 379-B, 341 and 506 of IPC was registered against the suspects and efforts were on to recover the girl and nab the accused.