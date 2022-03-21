Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped by two persons to teach a lesson to her father, who was his relative, for abusing and quarrelling with them.

They wanted to kill the 4-year-old girl and therefore threw her in the fields after tying her in a bag near Sarangra village falling under Lopoke police station here.

Fortunately, two bike-borne persons, who were coming behind them, noticed the voice of the crying child. They rescued the child and followed the kidnappers. While one of them was nabbed, his accomplice managed to escape away.

His interrogation exposed the entire incident, following which the police have arrested the accused identified as Gurdit Singh of Bhindia Aulakh Khurd village and his cousin Ghanguri, a resident of Rattan Khurd village, who is at large. The girl was later handed over to her family.

Balraj Singh of Sarangra village told the police that he was going to Amritsar for some work with his cousin Sarvan Singh. He said as they reached on Lelia village road, they saw two bike-borne persons. The youth riding pillion was carrying a sack. He said they threw the bag in the fields and sped away. He said they got suspicious and went near the bag and heard the voice of the crying child. He said they immediately opened the sack and found the girl.

Immediately, people gathered and the accused were also chased. One of them was nabbed while the other fled away. Initially, they thought that they threw the child as it was a girl but Gurdit’s interrogation left everybody shocked.

During preliminary interrogation, Gurdit said the girl was the daughter of his brother-in-law Harpreet Singh of Sarangra village, who had abused and quarrelled with Khanguri a few days ago. He said they wanted to teach a lesson by killing his daughter. Therefore, they kidnapped her.

Police authorities said the girl was handed over to her mother Komalpreet Kaur, while a case under Sections 364, 34, 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them. They said raids were on to nab Khanguri.