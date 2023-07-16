Minor girl's murder: Four suspects sent to 2-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

The four suspects arrested by the police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Sukhmandeep Kaur were sent to two-day police remand for further interrogation. They were arrested yesterday.

They had killed the girl under the influence of black magic. They were advised by a godman to sacrifice a girl to ensure success of the marriage palace which they had taken on contract in March this year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sukhpal Singh and SHO Harsandeep Singh said Talbir Singh and his son Suraj were sweet makers by profession. They and Dr Satnam had taken a marriage palace in the Kathunangal area on contract. However, the palace was running into losses.

The ACP said during investigation it was found that a godman advised the suspects to sacrifice a child. He said the suspects lived adjoining to the victim’s residence. Others, who were arrested include Talbir’s wife Jasbir Kaur and Suraj’s wife Pawandeep Kaur.

The police zeroed in on the suspects when a sniffer dog entered their house twice during search. The police also found a similar bag of Rana Sugar Mill in which the victim’s body was dumped in a nearby haveli.