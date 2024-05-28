Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 28
Unidentified armed assailants on Tuesday opened fire at an advocate on the stretch leading from Batala road to Kashmir Avenue here.
According to officials, advocate Vaneet Mahajan along with his wife, Sonia Mahajan, was returning home from his hotel when two scooter borne-men intercepted his vehicle and shot at him.
Mahajan and his wife had a narrow escape in the incident. The police recovered four bullets from his car which pierced through the front glass. He said sensing trouble they bend down in the car to save themselves.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), Varinder Singh Khosa said investigation was in progress and CCTV cameras were being analysed to identify the suspects.
Vaneet Mahajan said that as per routine he along with his wife had gone to Gopal Mandir and from there he went to his hotel on Batala road.
Mahajan said he was returning home when suddenly two scooter-borne men came in front of his car. He said the youth had covered their faces and the pillion rider took out a pistol.
The accused fired several shots which pierced through the front glass and hit the car seats.
