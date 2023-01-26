Misappropriation of funds: Ex-sarpanch, panchayat secy land in Vigilance Bureau net

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 25

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Gurjit Singh, former sarpanch of Verowal Bawian falling under the Khadoor Sahib block in Tarn Taran district, and Balraj Singh, panchayat secretary, for misappropriation of panchayat funds.

A spokesperson for the VB said on the basis of an inquiry regarding embezzlement in the development funds received by the gram panchayat from 2013 to 2017, an embezzlement to the tune of Rs 8,59,851 had been detected.

Vigilance Bureau sources revealed that the panchayat received government funds amounting to Rs 47,47,373 and Rs 24,75,000 from contract farming on shamlat land of the village panchayat.

Out of the total amount of Rs 72,22,373, the panchayat spent Rs 63,62,522 and the remaining amount was embezzled by the former sarpanch in connivance with panchayat secretary Balraj Singh.

A case under Sections 13 (1) (a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 102-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Amritsar.

Further investigations were on into this case, the VB sources said.

Embezzlement of Rs 8,59,851

VB sources revealed that out of the total amount of Rs 72,22,373, the panchayat spent Rs 63,62,522 and the remaining amount was embezzled by the former sarpanch in connivance with panchayat secretary Balraj Singh.