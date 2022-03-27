Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

A local RTI activist alleged that the financial assistance for repair and renovation of houses belonging to members of the SC community under the Punjab Nirman Programme was given to close aides of four former MLAs, instead of needy persons.

Suresh Sharma, an RTI activist and former AAP leader, claimed that the funds under the Punjab Nirman Programme were distributed six months before the elections by the Congress MLAs among their close aides. Sharma collected the information through the RTI and found that the former MLA from Amritsar West distributed Rs 2.20 crore, North MLA Rs 2 crore, Amritsar Central Rs 2.04 crore and Amritsar South Rs 6.15 crore to the beneficiaries.

Sharma alleged that he had demanded the record of beneficiaries but the Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Verka, responded that some unidentified persons distorted the records.

“It is a major scam and I have written to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, that the government aid for the SC community had been largely misused during the Congress regime and it was distributed among the close aides of Congress leaders. The records should be recovered and appropriate action should be taken against the officers and former MLAs concerned,” the RTI activist said.