Miscreant snatches handbag, arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

The city police today nabbed a snatcher who took away the handbag from a woman sitting outside a tea stall on Lawrence Road on Sunday. The arrested accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh (37), a resident of Daburji-Sultanwind Link Road, Amritsar. The police have recovered the snatched handbag of the woman, a motorcycle and Rs 2,500 in cash.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP North, stated that a team led by Jasveer Singh, SHO, Civil Lines, succeeded in arresting the accused who snatched purse from the woman. According to the information received, the victim woman was sitting on a stool at a tea shop adjacent to Goldie’s AC repair shop. The accused came there on a bike and snatched the handbag containing cash and valuables. A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station following a complaint. The police team led by an ASI identified the accused Amritpal Singh, a resident of Sultanwind Link Road, Amritsar, and arrested him along with the motorcycle used in the incident. The snatched purse, mobile charger and Rs 2,500 in cash were recovered.

The accused was brought before the court today and remanded in police custody and is being interrogated. A case under Sections 379-B and 473 of IPC has been registered.

