Miscreants assault watchman in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, June 13

Three armed miscreants roaming in Bibo Shah Market, Tehsil Bazaar here, attacked a watchman when he questioned them as to why they were standing here.

The incident came to light following a CCTV grab of the incident went viral on social media. Initially, it was assumed that the accused had assaulted a cop before fleeing the spot.

The police were yet to register an FIR or initiate any action in this connection.

According to information, the miscreants were roaming in the market and the watchman from Uttar Pradesh stopped and questioned them. He asked them to stand in a queue and started clicking their pics when one from page 1 of them attacked him with his weapon.

Tarsem Masih, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tarn Taran (city), said here on Thursday that the suspected persons have been identified and the police were conducting raids on their hideout.

A case has not been registered in this regard as yet, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

