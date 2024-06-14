Miscreants assault watchman in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, June 13
Three armed miscreants roaming in Bibo Shah Market, Tehsil Bazaar here, attacked a watchman when he questioned them as to why they were standing here.
The incident came to light following a CCTV grab of the incident went viral on social media. Initially, it was assumed that the accused had assaulted a cop before fleeing the spot.
The police were yet to register an FIR or initiate any action in this connection.
According to information, the miscreants were roaming in the market and the watchman from Uttar Pradesh stopped and questioned them. He asked them to stand in a queue and started clicking their pics when one from page 1 of them attacked him with his weapon.
Tarsem Masih, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tarn Taran (city), said here on Thursday that the suspected persons have been identified and the police were conducting raids on their hideout.
A case has not been registered in this regard as yet, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...