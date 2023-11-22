Miscreants loot truck carrying bags of paddy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Four unknown car-borne persons looted a truck carrying 738 bags of basmati (1121) paddy after detaining the driver on the intervening night of November 19 and 20.

The police have registered a case and started a probe in this regard.

The driver of the truck identified as Balbir Singh of Jhamka village falling under the Mattewal police station in Baba Bakala subdivision here said on the night of November 19 he loaded 738 bags of basmati rice from the Mehta grain market for Baba Naga Agro in Tarn Taran. He said at around 12.30am when he passed the Manawala flyover towards the Tarn Taran bypass, a Swift car (without registration number plate) with four to five occupants stopped him.

He said they were wearing khaki colour turbans and jackets. They asked him to come down from the truck. Then they bundled him into the car after snatching the keys of the truck, purse containing Rs 4000 cash, mobile and documents. He said they drove the truck towards the Tarn Taran side while they took him towards Bhangali Kalan. They tied him to a cement pole of electricity with a chain and fled away.

Following his complaint, the police have registered a case of illegal detention and robbery against unidentified persons, said investigating officer Sub-Inspector Tarlok Singh. He said the truck along with the paddy was recovered from Dayalpur village in Bhikhiwind area. He said efforts were on to identify and nab the suspects which would reveal the motive behind the incident.