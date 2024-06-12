Miscreants out to kill rival gang members held

Amritsar, June 11
The city police claimed to have averted a revenge killing by nabbing two armed miscreants in Gate Hakima area. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Deepu and Harpreet Singh alias Sonu, residents of Anngarh area.
Police officials claimed that the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Deepu and Harpreet Singh alias Sonu were associates of hardened criminal Jasbir Singh, lodged in Hoshiarpur jail. He has a criminal history with more than 35 FIRs. Due to his notoriety, he has been transferred from one jail to another many times, having been shifted from Kapurthala to Amritsar and then to Gurdaspur, again to Amritsar, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur since 2017.
On June 10, a police team was on patrolling duty. They intercepted the accused. When the miscreants tried to flee upon being rounded up on the basis of suspicion, police detained them and during a search, found a 0.32 bore pistol with two live cartridges from their possession.
