Miscreants rob farm labourer of tractor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

Car-borne unidentified robbers took away the tractor and a maize sowing machine from a farm labourer from Machhike village in the border area on Saturday.

The farm labourer Resham Singh of Kotli Wasava Singh village was returning after sowing maize on contract. When he reached the

outskirts of Machhike village, the Swift car-borne robbers appeared on the spot and stopped him.

Four of the robbers came out of the car and beat him up while one of the robbers sat in the driver’s seat of the tractor and took it to an undisclosed destination.

The remaining four robbers packed him in their car and took him to Khemkaran side. The robbed dropped him on the outskirts of Khemkaran and fled.

The robbers also returned his mobile. The farm labourer informed about the incident to his master Karaj Singh who came to the spot and then informed the Khemkaran police. ASI Kanwaljit Singh, the investigating officer in the case, recorded the statement of the victim and a case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC was lodged against the unidentified robbers.

After incidents like snatching, the lifting of a tractor has been one of its kind incident of crime in the border area.