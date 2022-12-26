Missing youth found murdered at village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

A youth identified as Jaswinder Singh (19) of Bhaini Rajputa village was found reportedly murdered in Bharopal village falling under the Gharinda police station here. The youth has been missing for the past nine days. His body was found buried near an Army bunker at defence drain in Bharopal village.

Jaswinder’s father Surjit Singh said his son went somewhere on his bike on December 16, but did not return. His mobile phone was also switched off. His family members later lodged a missing complaint with the police.

He said his son’s body was found near an Army bunker at defence drain in Bharopal village yesterday. Except head, the entire body was buried. A cap, shoes and a muffler were lying near the body. The body was buried in order to dispose it of after committing the crime.

Karampal Singh, SHO of the Gharinda police station, said the exact cause of the death would only be ascertained after the autopsy report. During preliminary examination, some sharp weapon injury marks were found on the body. He said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. The case would be cracked soon as the police have got some clues.

A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in this regard.

