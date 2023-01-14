 Mission life: DAV alumnus among top 75 innovators : The Tribune India

Mission life: DAV alumnus among top 75 innovators

Ajay will be presenting idea at LiFE Global Conference in 2023

Ajay Sharma presents his idea at the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

Among the number of initiatives announced by the Government of India to put in action the goals committed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, NITI Aayog (Behavioural Insights Unit) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), in partnership with the United Nations, World Resources Institute, Centre for Social and Behaviour Change (CSBC) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), have invited ideas from across the world. The Prime Minister had announced Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) last year, in which citizens were invited to contribute ideas that can be implemented for sustainability goals.

In that context, city-based DAV alumnus Ajay Sharma’s idea have been selected in the top 75 ideas from Mission LiFE programme.

Sharing the mantra “Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet”, Ajay will be presenting the idea at the LiFE Global Conference in 2023, where it will be released by the PM. DAV College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said it was a proud moment for the college that the college alumnus had been chosen among top 75. He will be joining the PM in June this year. He’s also a strong candidate for the UNO Ambassador.

Presently, Ajay is pursuing PhD in Science Communication from CSIR-NIScPR. He will join the conference in June, in which the PM and heads of other countries will also be present.

Dr Gupta said the best submissions would be a part of the Special Compendium of the top 75 LiFE Ideas, to be released by the PM at the global conference. The top five ideas will help their innovator recognised as the UN Ambassadors for LiFE Award at COP-28 and $ 25,000 USD for testing their idea(s) in India.

