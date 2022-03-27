Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 26

In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally thrashed by people and tied with a pole at Kotla Sultan village after mistaking him for a thief here yesterday. Later, he was hanged upside down with the pole.

Probe on to identify other suspects: SHO Following a preliminary investigation, the police booked three persons in the incident. They were identified as Palwinder Singh, alias Fauji, Laddi and Joban Singh, said Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, here. The SHO said investigation was on to identify the remaining suspects.

The police team reached the spot after around 20 minutes after some residents in the village informed them about the incident. The police, somehow, took the youth, identified as Gurvail Singh, a resident of Bhaini Liddar village, into custody and brought him to the police station for investigation.

As per details, Gurvail and his friend Honey had gone to the Majitha police station for some work. While returning, Honey went to his house. When Gurvail was going to his house, he was intercepted by some people of the village. They mistook him as a thief and tied him with a pole. He was thrashed by the people following which he fell unconscious. Later, he was hanged with the pole upside down.

SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Deepak Hilori, said nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands. He said the matter would be investigated and the accused would be arrested soon.