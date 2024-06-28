MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

Central Vidhan Sabha constituency MLA Dr Ajay Gupta on Thursday met Local Bodies Department (Punjab) Special Secretary Ajoy Sharma at his office in Chandigarh.

MLA Dr Gupta informed them about the problems being faced by the Local Bodies Department of his constituency. The MLA said the outstanding funds were not being released to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation as a result of which development works have come to a standstill due to non-payment to contractors.

“Funds should be released from PMIDC at the earliest. Residents are annoyed over the suspension of garbage disposal and sanitation is becoming a big issue now,” said Dr Gupta. He pointed out that the company tasked to collect waste from house to house is not working consistently due to which garbage collection system is getting affected frequently.

“This adds to the problem of garbage heaps lying at several spots. Also, the problem of choked and overflowing sewerage system in the walled city is being faced almost on a daily basis,” he said. Gupta also had a detailed discussion with Ajoy Sharma about the project of improvement of four roads leading to Darbar Sahib.

Special Secretary Ajoy Sharma said a discussion has already been held with MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh in this regard. “Cleanliness and sewage system in the city will improve in the coming days. The project of improving the roads leading to Darbar Sahib should also start soon,” said Ajoy Sharma.

