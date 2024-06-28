MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Amritsar, June 27
Central Vidhan Sabha constituency MLA Dr Ajay Gupta on Thursday met Local Bodies Department (Punjab) Special Secretary Ajoy Sharma at his office in Chandigarh.
MLA Dr Gupta informed them about the problems being faced by the Local Bodies Department of his constituency. The MLA said the outstanding funds were not being released to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation as a result of which development works have come to a standstill due to non-payment to contractors.
“Funds should be released from PMIDC at the earliest. Residents are annoyed over the suspension of garbage disposal and sanitation is becoming a big issue now,” said Dr Gupta. He pointed out that the company tasked to collect waste from house to house is not working consistently due to which garbage collection system is getting affected frequently.
“This adds to the problem of garbage heaps lying at several spots. Also, the problem of choked and overflowing sewerage system in the walled city is being faced almost on a daily basis,” he said. Gupta also had a detailed discussion with Ajoy Sharma about the project of improvement of four roads leading to Darbar Sahib.
Special Secretary Ajoy Sharma said a discussion has already been held with MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh in this regard. “Cleanliness and sewage system in the city will improve in the coming days. The project of improving the roads leading to Darbar Sahib should also start soon,” said Ajoy Sharma.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
More on Emergency in Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu terms it direct attack on Constitution
Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...