MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 18
MLA from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency Dr Ajay Gupta held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh, Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner Vishal Wadhawan, Superintending Engineers Sandeep Singh, Surjit Singh, Executive Engineer Sunil Mahajan and Municipal Town Planners Narinder Sharma and Mehrban Singh at the Corporation office in Ranjit Avenue.
In the meeting, MLA Gupta asked the MC officials to improve the basic services being provided to the city residents. He said that in the last two and half years, no major improvement was made. Gupta said the sanitation system, especially in the Walled City, was in a bad state. He said that every day, 70,000 to one lakh devotees come to visit Darbar Sahib and the present state of cleanliness affects the image of the holy city. He asked the MC Commissioner to take action against the waste management company for not following the rules as per the contract with MC. He clearly said that the Municipal Corporation should look for more options to improve the sanitation system.
The MLA said that supply of contaminated drinking water was a huge problem in the Central assembly constituency. He said that this problem should be solved on priority basis and instructed desilting of sewer lines at the earliest.
MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh and Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh said due to non-availability of funds from the Central and Punjab governments for a long time, they have not been able to pay the contractors, who are undertaking development works in the city.
