MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal elected patron of Tarn Taran district IMA

Tarn Taran, January 4
In the annual general body meeting of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held here on Wednesday, the district officer-bearers of the association were elected unopposed.
The association in a press note issued here informed that Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal was elected patron, Dinesh Gupta president and Gurkirat Singh Aulakh secretary. Furthermore, Surinder Singh Kainth was elected as vice-president, Varun Gupta finance secretary and Karanjit Singh and Manmohan Singh as advisers. Kuldeep Singh Chug, Kochhar, Karnail Kaur, Monika Gupta, Ajit singh and Rai were inducted in the district executive committee.
