MLA Lalpura appeals to people to vote for AAP candidate Bhullar

Tarn Taran, May 12
Highlighting the policies and achievements of the Punjab Government, Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura appealed to the masses to cast their votes in favour of AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Laljit Singh Bhullar.
The MLA was addressing a gathering at Miani village here on Sunday where 35 families of the village declared to join the AAP. In his address, Lalpura said it was the first ever state government across the country which was providing free electricity to over 85 per cent domestic consumers.
He said with the introducing of Aam Aadmi Clinics and the establishment of Schools of Eminence, there has been a great improvement in the health and the education sectors. He called upon the masses not to be misguided by the false propaganda of the opposition parties against the state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours
Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...
4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email
Students and staff members have been evacuated
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case
Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...
Vikramaditya fires fresh salvo at poll rival Kangana; says talk vision, abusing or getting into my personal space will not help Mandi; watch video
Congress leader warns Ranaut not to cross her 'limits by get...