MLA Lalpura appeals to people to vote for AAP candidate Bhullar

Tarn Taran, May 12

Highlighting the policies and achievements of the Punjab Government, Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura appealed to the masses to cast their votes in favour of AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The MLA was addressing a gathering at Miani village here on Sunday where 35 families of the village declared to join the AAP. In his address, Lalpura said it was the first ever state government across the country which was providing free electricity to over 85 per cent domestic consumers.

He said with the introducing of Aam Aadmi Clinics and the establishment of Schools of Eminence, there has been a great improvement in the health and the education sectors. He called upon the masses not to be misguided by the false propaganda of the opposition parties against the state government.

