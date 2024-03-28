Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Election Commission has announced the launch of several mobile applications to facilitate the elderly and disabled voters ahead of the LS polls. The EC has already announced that elderly voters above the age of 85 and disabled voters with more than 40% disability can be able to vote from home through a new mobile application. The aim is to encourage young voters and first time voters to vote. Besides, they have been assured of benefits.

DC Amritsar Ghanshyam Thori, who is also the District Electoral Officer, launched several mobile apps related to the upcoming LS elections. In the same series, hundreds of students and teachers of different educational institutions of the district on Wednesday used Voter Helpline App, C-Vigil App, KYC on their mobile phones in the run-up to the LS polls. They were informed about how to download these applications, including the Saksham App, specifically deisgned for PwD voters.

The Election Commission of India has prepared these apps for the convenience of the voters using which the voters can get all the necessary information regarding the elections from the comfort of their homes. The Voter Helpline App is the one through which any voter can get any information related to their vote like voter card number, booth number, BLO, additionally, any information like name and phone number can be obtained.

Also new vote can be applied or any amendment in the voter card can be done by filling the online form. All the details of the candidates contesting the elections can be seen through this application. Saksham app is made for disabled voters by registering on it any disabled voter can know about the facilities available on polling day at their nearest polling booth.

Mandeep Singh, a student of DAV College, who has been leading the SVEEP activities at his college, shared that these apps are very useful and he will encourage more friends to download them. DAV College also hosted an awareness session regarding these applications. Around 1,500 students downloaded the applications during the activity.

