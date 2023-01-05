Mobile eateries hamper traffic, Amritsar MC acts tough

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has tighten the noose on mobile restaurants in the city. The MC has been getting complaints that vehicles selling food items have been obstructing the traffic movement leading to snarl-ups in the city.

Yesterday, the MC seized such vehicles from Kabir Park. MC Estate Officer Dharmendrajit Singh said, “These mobile restaurants have been set up illegally in Kabir Park market in front of Guru Nanak Dev University. After receiving a complaint, the estate wing of MC first warned the mobile restaurant owners and after the warning, the Municipal Corporation swung into action and seized the vehicle along with goods.”

Meanwhile, the team of the Estate Department removed an illegal encroachment at Kabir Park Market.