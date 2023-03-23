Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

Even as the Internet services had been restored in most of the state since Tuesday afternoon, the residents in Tarn Taran district and Ajnala subdivision of Amritsar district are still without the facility.

A resident of Tarn Taran, Mehakdeep Singh said, “We have heard in the news that the government has not restored the Internet services in a few districts of Punjab sensing a threat to the law and order situation. The shutdown of the Internet services has created problems for people as they are not able to access any of the mobile applications.”

Residents said they hoped the services would be restored today as it was restored in the rest of the state on Tuesday. Normally, people preferred Internet call services to connect with their family members living abroad as phone calls were otherwise very expensive, they said.

They said the Internet suspension had also increased demand for Wi-Fi as it had been the fifth day since the service was suspended (on March 18). In Ajnala subdivision too, the government had not restored the Internet services.