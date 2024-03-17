Mobile phones, tobacco seized from Goindwal jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 16

There seems to be no end to recovery of banned materials from within the precincts of the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail complex here.

Sources revealed here on Saturday that one touch screen mobile phone and one keypad mobile phone were recovered along with 28 packets of tobacco and 30 sets of heater wire, which were recovered by jail staff, led by Manjit Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, on Friday.

A case in this regard has been registered under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act. Jail authorities said the packet was thrown from outside into the premises by some miscreants.

#Tarn Taran