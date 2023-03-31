Mobile seized from Moosewala killing accused

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 30

The authorities of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, recovered a mobile phone from the custody of Arshad Khan, alias Arshadia of Rajasthan. Arashad Khan is in jail in connection with the killing of Sukhbdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala. A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered by the Goindwal Sahib police.